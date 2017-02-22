February 22, 2017- A team of students from Elizabethtown Area High School recently won first place in the PA Governor’s STEM Competition. The gold-medal winning team was comprised of seniors Madison Ebersole, Solomon Heisey, Simon Munyan, Aparna Paul, and Kaitlyn Welch.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. The corresponding competition was open to all high school students throughout the Commonwealth an dis designed to expose students to STEM-associated jobs, skills, and concepts. Each participating school could enter a team of five students that was challenged with devising a solution to a real-world problem relevant to making the quality of life better for citizens of Pennsylvania.

Competing teams were provided a budget of up to $500 in which to conduct research, design, build, and present their device/project to a panel of judges (from local businesses, universities, and public education). Students were also required to engage with their local community to learn about STEM-related careers and the skills necessary to be successful.

Elizabethtown Area High School’s team presented and explained the practical applications of their project titled “Reflective Electronic Device” to the judges. They were scored on communication, problem solving, and critical thinking skills, as well as the design and construction of their device.

The team qualified to compete in the state competition to be held at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Lancaster, PA on May 19, 2017. They will have access to up to $750 to modify and improve the prototype of their regional design project to then compete against the regional winners of the 27 other intermediate units throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

Photo Caption: Pictured (L-R) Madison Ebersole, Solomon Heisey, Simon Munyan, Aparna Paul, and Kaitlyn Welch