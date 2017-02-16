Thursday, February 23: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Music w/Chuck Mummert, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: cheese omelet, sausage, potatoes, orange.

Friday, February 24: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study, 11am Town Meeting, 5pm TGIF Dinner and Bingo Party. Lunch will be: fish sandwich, potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit.

Monday, February 27: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Bingo, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: chicken marsala, rice, peas, fruit cocktail.

Tuesday, February 28: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Activity Round Table, 1pm Bible Trivia. Lunch will be: beef stew, salad, applesauce.

Wednesday, March 1: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Rummi-kub, 1pm Wii Bowling, 1:30pm Bingo for BUCKS. Lunch will be: crab cake, noodles, mixed veg, peaches