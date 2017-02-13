February 13, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School orchestra students Samuel Becker, Sean Brown, Mayelin Ebersole, Solomon Heisey, and Ethan Schneider recently joined over 100 other talented local student-musicians to form the 2017 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Orchestra ensemble. Selection to the orchestra was highly competitive involving talented student musicians from schools located in central Pennsylvania (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties). After rehearsing intensely for a day and a half at the PMEA Orchestra Festival, the prestigious group performed a culminating concert at Central York High School under the direction of Dr. Johannes Dietrich. Dietrich is a professor of music at Lebanon Valley College.

Cody Floyd, director of orchestras at Elizabethtown Area High School, says getting accepted to such an elite group is no easy feat. “This year’s District Orchestra had an extremely talented string section,” Floyd said. “I’m very proud of how well they performed and placed in the ensemble!”

As part of the district festival, Brown (Violin I), Heisey (Violin II), Ebersole (Viola), Schneider (Viola), and Becker (Bass) auditioned for the opportunity to perform in the Central Region Orchestra Festival. Brown, Ebersole, Heisey, and Schneider will be moving onto PMEA Central Region Orchestra Festival at Hershey in March.

Photo caption- EAHS PMEA Musical Festival participants (l-r) Cody Floyd, Sean Brown, Ethan Schneider, Solomon Heisey, Mayelin Ebersole, and Samuel Becker.