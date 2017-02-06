February 6, 2017- At this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show, Elizabethtown Area High School senior Taylor Halbleib was presented with Keystone FFA Degree. The Keystone FFA Degree is the highest award given by the Pennsylvania FFA Association. It is presented to FFA Members within the Commonwealth who have shown outstanding achievement within FFA (Future Farmers of America).

High school seniors who have been active in FFA for at least two years are eligible to apply for the prestigious Keystone Degree. To earn the degree the members had to complete a Supervised Agricultural Experience Project. As a part of the project they had to have worked a minimum of 300 hours outside of class time or have earned and invested $1,000 or more. Less than four percent of the approximately 7,000 FFA members of Pennsylvania qualify to receive a FFA Keystone Degree.

FFA is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Mark Anderson, agricultural science teacher at the high school, is the club advisor.