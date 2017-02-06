Elizabethtown Heroes vs Legends

Join us for the 5th Annual Heroes vs Legends benefit basketball game. Players will include EASD faculty members and coaches, former E-town Bear and Blue Jay basketball stars and other local community members. The night will include audience participation, give aways, contests and an entertaining basketball game. Game is on Friday, February 24 at 7 pm in the Elizabethtown Area High School Daubert Gym. Ticket is $5/person. Ages 4 and under are free. For more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Elizabethtown Boys Middle School Lacrosse Club

GEARS will offer a Middle School Lacrosse Club for boys in grades 7 & 8. This program will teach the basics of lacrosse through practices and games. The season will start March 13 and go through late May on Monday-Friday with practices and games on Elizabethtown Area High School Field #2. For more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Elizabethtown Girls Lacrosse Club

GEARS will offer a Lacrosse Club for girls in grades 3-5 & 6-8. This program will teach the basics of lacrosse through practices for grades 3-5 and practices and games for grades 6-8. The season will start March 13 and go through early May on Monday & Wednesdays with practices and games on Elizabethtown Area High School Field #1. For more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Computer Coding for Kids

Wonder what coding is all about? Your kids are probably already exploring it on various apps and online games! Through our class our child will learn the basics of coding using the kid-friendly visual programming software titled Scratch. They will create stories, simple games and animated adventures to share online with family and friends! Participants must bring their own laptop. Chris Wagner will instruct. Ages 8-13. Class will be held on Thursdays, March 2-30 from 7-8:30 pm at the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Room 1130 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). The cost is $80 for GEARS members and $87 for nonmembers. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Harry Potter Camp

Step into Harry’s world to experience your very own Hogwarts. Study potions, care of magical creatures, herbology, charms, defense against the dark arts and transfiguration classes. Campers will concoct bubbly potions and even try Bertie Botts Beans and Butter Bear. Grades 3-8. Camp is Monday-Friday, February 27-March 3, from 6-8 pm at the GEARS Community Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). The cost is $90 for GEARS members and $97 for nonmembers. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.