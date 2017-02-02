February 2, 2017- Nine Elizabethtown Area Middle School band students recently took part in the 2017 Lebanon Valley College Middle School band festival. The students, all seventh graders, were selected based on their teacher’s recommendation for demonstrating outstanding musicianship.

The students were Allison Evans, flute; Samantha Ippolito, oboe; Julia Sikora, clarinet; Will Kreider, tenor sax; Bryan Murray, tenor sax; Madelyn Weeks, horn; Matthew Sharp, trombone; Vincent Checco, tuba; and Kaitlyn Houck, mallet percussion.

The festival was held on the campus of Lebanon Valley College on Jan. 12 and was sponsored by the Lebanon Valley College chapter of the National Association on Music Educators.

The event included a full day of rehearsals culminating with a community concert in the evening. The “Band Fest” featured nearly 200 middle school students from area schools. Lynnette Fetzer directs Elizabethtown’s middle school band program.

Photo caption: Julia Sikora, Kaitlyn Houck, Samantha Ippolito, Allison Evans, Bryan Murray, Madelyn Weeks, Will Kreider, Matthew Sharp, and Vincent Checco.