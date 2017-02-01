January 31, 2017- A team of students from Elizabethtown Area High School placed first in the Health Care Program category of the Lancaster County Career and Technical Center’s Skills USA State Competition. The award-winning students are seniors Emma Leaman, Mallory Gish, Morgan Walters, and Jacey Kauffman. Based on their standing at the local level, the team qualified to take part in the state competition to be held later in the year.

SkillsUSA is a national organization that not only prepares students for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, but also holds yearly competitions showcasing students and their skills. Competing in teams of four, participants in the Health Care category answered questions in nine different categories related to their knowledge of health occupations.

Photo caption: Pictured (L-R) Emma Leaman, Mallory Gish, Morgan Walters, and Jacey Kauffman.