Fifteen students from Elizabethtown Area High School performed at the 2017 Lancaster Lebanon Music Educators Association (LLMEA) All County Band Festival. The concert was held at Cocalico High School under the direction of Dr. M. Gregory Martin, Associate Director of Band at West Chester University (wind ensemble) and Chief Warrant Officer Don Carlson of the 29th Division Band, Virginia National Guard (symphonic band)

Performing in the band as part of the wind ensemble were Kaitlyn Babinchak – Piccolo, Jared Wolf – Alto Saxophone, Carissa Warren – French Horn, Kyra Buettner – French Horn, Ryan Kruft – Euphonium, Conner Babinchak – Percussion, and Jonathan Benton – Percussion.

Performing in the band as part of the symphonic band were Erin Mickievicz – Flute, Kaylee Altimore – Bassoon, Jessica Barraclough – Clarinet, Katy Shenk – Alto Saxophone, Lukas Schaffer – French Horn, Madison Meiser – Trombone, Dean McBride – Trombone, and Jacob Sevcik – Tuba

“I am very proud of the work that these students have done to achieve the playing level to participate in the LLMEA County Band Festival,” said Stephen BVarraclough, band director for EAHS.

LLMEA is an organization comprised of music educators from 30 school districts in Lancaster and Lebanon counties and is dedicated to supporting the musical arts by sponsoring annual music festivals for high school band, chorus, orchestra, and middle school band students. All students in grades 9-12 from LLMEA member schools were eligible to audition for selection to this prestigious ensemble. To be chosen, the students demonstrated exceptional skill on their instruments in front of a panel of expert judges. LLMEA is an affiliate of PMEA (Pennsylvania Music Educators Association) and NAfME (National Association for Music Education).

Photo caption- Pictured (l-r) First row: Kaylee Altimore, Kyra Buettner, Katy Shenk, Madison Meiser, Kaitlyn Babinchak, and Erin Mickievicz. Second row: Jessica Barraclough, Lukas Schaffer, Carissa Warren, Jacob Sevcik, Dean McBride, Ryan Kruft, Jared Wolf, Conner Babinchak, and Jonathan Benton.