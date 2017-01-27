



The Conewago Rod and Gun Club will conduct a Basic Pistol Course on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the organization’s clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road Elizabethtown.

The Basic Pistol Course is designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. The course will be conducted by NRA-certified pistol instructors. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian.

Fees for the course are $60 for club members and $80 for non-members. The fee covers course materials and instruction. Due to the nature of the program, class size is limited to eight participants.

To register for the course, send a check in the appropriate amount to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Rd, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Make check payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club and be sure to indicate on the check that it is payment for the Basic Pistol Course. Also include student name and email address.

Please contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions. Website è http://www.conewagogunclub.org