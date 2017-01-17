Senior Center activities week of January 26Jan 17th, 2017 | By Mike Schwartz | Category: Front Page, News
Thursday, January 26: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Shuffleboard and Rings, 11am Town Meeting, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: turkey and swiss sandwich, cheesy broccoli soup, fresh fruit.
Friday, January 27: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study, 11am Winter Fun Games, 5pm TGIF Party. Lunch will be: Pollock, potatoes, salad, peach crisp.
Monday, January 30: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf and Bean Bags, 10:30am Bingo, 12:30am Pinochle. Lunch will be: meatloaf, potatoes, beans, banana fluff.
Tuesday, January 31: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Activity Round Table, 1pm Round the World Trivia. Lunch will be: veggie lasagna, salad, apples.
Wednesday, February 1: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Rummi-kub, 1pm Wii Bowling, 1:30pm Bingo for BUCKS. Lunch will be: pulled pork, rice and beans, coleslaw, fruit.