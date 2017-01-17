This a rescheduled event.

When Michele Norris took a break from co-hosting National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” in 2012, she spent considerable time traveling the country developing “The Race Card Project.” The initiative asked people to share thoughts on little black postcards as a means of starting a conversation about race.

Norris quickly realized, however, that she didn’t need to give people this incentive. All along the path of her book tour—for “The Grace of Silence: A Memoir” written in 2010—those who came out to hear her story wound up sharing their own.

“I asked people to think about their experiences, questions, hopes, dreams, laments or observations about race and identity,” Norris says on her website. “Then, I asked that they take those thoughts and distill them to just one sentence that had only six words.”

Norris, an award-winning journalist with more than two decades of experience and a wealth of stories, is Elizabethtown College’s 2016 Carlos R. and Georgiana E. Leffler Memorial Lecturer.

“Eavesdropping on America’s Conversation on Race” takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the College’s Leffler Chapel and Performance Center. In the lecture, Norris will focus on how simple but powerful six-word snapshots can paint a vivid picture of America’s attitudes and experiences concerning race.

Norris currently is a host and special correspondent for NPR. She attended University of Wisconsin for electrical engineering and graduated from University of Minnesota in Minneapolis with a degree in journalism. Norris lives in Washington, D.C., is married to Broderick Johnson and has three children.

She’s been a correspondent for ABC News, a contributing correspondent for the “Closer Look” segments on World News Tonight with Peter Jennings and a reporter for the Washington Post, Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times.

Norris’ memoir focuses on how America talks about race, and she explores her own family’s racial legacy. “The Grace of Silence: A Memoir” was called one of the best books of 2010 by The Christian Science Monitor. Using her book as a catalyst for conversation, she has addressed thousands, encouraging discussions about the history of race relations in the United States.

Cost of the lecture is free, but tickets are required; contact lecturetickets@etown.edu or 717-361-4757. A book signing follows; books will be available for sale.