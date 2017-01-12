Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, January 19: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Family Feud Game, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: chef salad, noodle soup, peaches.

Friday, January 20: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am All Day Bingo, 10am Bible Study, 5pm TGIF Dinner and Bingo Party. Lunch will be: a bag lunch will be served.

Monday, January 23: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf and Bean Bags, 10:30am Activity Sponsored by Oak Leaf Manor, 12:30am Pinochle. Lunch will be: ham, sweet potatoes, brussel sprouts, ice cream.

Tuesday, January 24: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Pennies From Heaven, 1pm Advisory Council. Lunch will be: bbq chicken, potatoes, mixed veggies, cookie.

Wednesday, January 25: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 11:15am Lunch Bunch, 1pm Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: chili mac and cheese, salad, applesauce.

The Center will be having a clothing sell-abration and soup sale on Saturday January 28, 2017 from 8am-12pm at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center.