Tuesday 1/17:

Speaker: Rev. H. Dean Trulear, associate professor of applied theology, Howard University

11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the KAV

Rev. H. Dean Trulear, associate professor of applied theology, Howard University, was named a “Leading with Conviction Fellow” for 2017 by JustLeadership USA, the nation’s premier institution for formerly incarcerated community leaders. Through his research and activism he has been named a Fellow at the Center for Public Justice in Washington, D.C., and served as a consultant to the Faith and Families portfolio of the Annie E. Casey Foundation. In 2014, he was named as one of the “14 Faith Leaders to Watch” by the Center for American Progress.

======================

Wednesday 1/18:

King’s Dream by Key Arts Production

11 a.m. in the KAV

Live performance in song and narration with film footage depicting the historical roots and social implications that led the era of social unrest in America in the sixties.

======================

Thursday 1/19:

Panel Discussion: What Am I Contributing to the Common Good?

7 p.m. in Hoover 110

With Jonathon Rudy, Peacemaker-in-Residence, at the Elizabethtown College Center for Global Understanding and Peacemaking; Dr. Joyce M. Davis, president/CEO, World Affairs Council of Harrisburg; and Conrad Moore, Roots of Justice.