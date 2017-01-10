Splash Bash

Join GEARS for a “Splash Bash” at the Masonic Village Patton Pool on Friday, January 20, from 7:30-9:30 pm. The Splash Bash is open to all ages for $4 per person. Bring your swimsuit and a towel and join in the fun. Advance registration is not required. You may pay at the door. Call 367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org for more details.

Discover Dance

Class is designed to encourage younger children in a fun way to express themselves through creative movement and ballet. Dancers will develop body awareness, gross motor skills, rhythm and flexibility. Class is on Monday, January 23-February 27, from 5-5:45 pm for ages 3-4 and from 5:45-6:30 pm for ages 5-6. Gabrielle English and Shaye DiPasquale will instruct. Class will be held at the GEARS Community Center Lobby (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $35 ($42 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetIntoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Musical Theatre/Broadway Dance Class

Class curriculum is based on ballet technique layered with Broadway style jazz movement and includes a proper warm-up, stretches, isolation, across –the-floor progressions and combinations. Emphasis will be placed on learning performance skill such as connecting with the audience and telling a story through dance and facial expression. Class is on Thursdays, January 26-March 2, from 6-7 pm for ages 6-10. Shaye DiPasquale will instruct. Class will be held at the GEARS Community Center Lobby (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $40 ($47 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetIntoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Dance Fusion

Class fuses together a wide range of dance styles from around the world (Latin, Irish) and throughout the ages (Disco, Line Dane) which allows students to expand their dance vocabularies and work on techniques derived from a multitude of cultures and traditions. Class is on Thursdays, January 26-March 2, from 7-8 pm for ages 7-12. Shaye DiPasquale will instruct. Class will be held at the GEARS Community Center Lobby (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $40 ($47 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetIntoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Philadelphia Flower Show

Spend the day at the world’s largest and oldest indoor flower show. Features landscape displays, horticultural and floral competition, lectures, demonstrations and shopping. Trip is on Friday, March 17 with departure at 10:45 am from the MoviE-town Parking Lot (700 North Hanover Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $85/person for GEARS members and $92 for non-members. To register or for an itinerary, call GEARS at 367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org.