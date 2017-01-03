American Red Cross Learn To Swim Classes

This program provides opportunities for achievement and allows smooth transition between levels of instruction for ages 4 and older. Activities offered at every level stimulate interest and motivate participants to advance to the next level of instruction. Classes are on Saturdays, January 14-March 4. Preschool (ages 4-5) is from 9:10-9:40 am (A) and 9:45-10:15 am (B). Level I is from 10:20-10:50 am (C), Level II from 10:55-11:25 am (D). Level III is from 11:30-12:10 pm and Level IV/V is from 12:15-12:55 pm (E). Classes are at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee for all lessons is $85 for GEARS members ($92 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Parent & Child Aquatics

GEARS Recreation offers Parent & Child Aquatics class for children ages 6 months – 3 years. A parent or guardian must participate in the pool with their child. This American Red Cross class is designed to help young children feel comfortable in and around the water.

Class is offered on Saturdays, January 14-March 4 from 8-8:30 am (6-24 months) (Class A) and from 8:35-9:05 am (2-3 year olds) (Class B). Both classes will be held at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee for the class is $85 GEARS members ($92 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.



Hatha Flow Yoga

This multi-level hatha yoga class incorporates seated and standing yoga poses, conscious breathing and meditative focus to foster strength, flexibility and relaxation. Class phases are warming up, building heat and awakening energy though challenging sequences of standing poses, focused strength, balance and breathe work, deep stretching and a final relaxation and meditation. Participants should wear layers of comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat. Class will be taught by Charla Lorenzen, a certified Hatha Yoga instructor. Ages 14+. Class is on Mondays & Wednesdays, January 16-February 26, from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Carpenter Chapel (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $48 for one day per week for GEARS members ($55 non-members) or sign up for both Monday & Wednesday for just $90. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Intro to Excel

Designed to introduce basic concepts in Microsoft Excel. Class will cover terminology, spreadsheets, data entry/formatting, and creating simple formulas and functions. Prior experience with Microsoft Windows is required. Classes are for ages 16+. Class will meet Wednesdays, January 25-February 8, from 6-7:30 pm. Fee is $50 for GEARS members and $57 for non-members. Class will be held in the Senior Center Computer Lab (70 S. Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Medicare Madness

Intro to Medicare. If you are about to turn age 65 and confused by Medicare, this class is designed specifically for you! The basics of Medicare will be explained, including how and when to sign up for Medicare, what is covered by the different parts of Medicare (A, B, C and D), and what the difference is between a Medicare Supplemental (Medigap) and a Medicare Advantage plan. Additionally, we will walk through how to find a plan that best fits your needs. This class is beneficial for seniors because it clears away the confusion, answers many questions, and empowers participants through education. Several rounds of Medicare Bingo will be played at the conclusion of the class! Jonathan Ebersole is a Human Resource Benefits Specialist with over five years of experience working with Medicare and health benefit plans. He has a Masters in Business Administration from Millersville University. Class is on Wednesday, January 18, from 6-8 pm in the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Recreation Room #2 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $10 for GEARS members and $14 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

“Wicked” on Broadway

Wicked is the story of The Land of Oz, The Emerald City and The Yellow Bick Road long before Dorothy and Toto. It is a story of an unlikely friendship and how love, ambitions and accomplishments dictate the paths they chose, and the rest of their lives. Trip includes transportation, Orchestra seating, Macy’s coupon & NYC map. Trip is Wednesday, March 25 with a departure time of 7 am from MoviE-town Parking Lot (700 North Hanover Street, Elizabethtown). Cost for the trip is $179 per person ($186 non-member). For a detailed itinerary go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355.