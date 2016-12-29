Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, January 5: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 11am All About Me, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: stuffed steak, potatoes, carrots, lime jello.

Friday, January 6: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study, 11am Question and Answer w/Director, 5pm TGIF Dinner. Lunch will be: fish sandwich, potatoes, beans, pineapples and oranges.

Monday, January 9: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Bingo, 12:30pm Pinochle. Lunch will be: pepper steak, potatoes, carrots, applesauce.

Tuesday, January 10: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10am Bingo Buddies, 10:30am Tea Party and Activities, 1pm The Benefits of Tea. Lunch will be: chicken sandwich, veggie soup, pineapples and oranges.

Wednesday, January 11: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling, 4pm Seniors in GEARS. Lunch will be: roast beef, baked potato, sweet and sour coleslaw, b-day cake.