Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, December 29: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Looking back over the year 2016, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: sloppy joe sandwich, potato soup, pineapples.

Friday, December 30: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am All Day Bingo, 10am Bible Study, 5pm Dinner and Bingo. Lunch will be: Shepherd’s pie, coleslaw, pears.

Monday, January 2: We are closed, Happy New Year!

Tuesday, January 3: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Music w/Al Shade, 1pm Amazing Photos. Lunch will be: cheese omelet, sausage, potatoes, orange.

Wednesday, January 4: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling, 1:30am Bingo for BUCKS. Lunch will be: pork, sauerkraut, potatoes, pudding.