Zumba Gold

A toned-down version of Zumba! A fun aerobics-type class, part dance and part fitness, based primarily on Latin American & International style music. Geared to the deconditioned person/beginner exerciser and the active older adult. For those that may be hesitant to go “full-out” for whatever reason, Zumba Gold is the way to go! Judy McMillen is a licensed Zumba Gold Instructor. Class is on Mondays, Jan 9-Feb 27, from 6-6:45 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $45 for members ($52 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Power Yoga

Power Yoga focuses on strength, balance and flexibility while linking mind and body through breath. Sun salutations, standing and seated postures, balance poses & intense relaxation combined in one class that allows the beginner or advanced yoga student to enjoy an invigorating and fulfilling experience. Ages 16+. Class is on Tuesdays, Jan 10-March 14, from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Carpenter Chapel (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $100 for GEARS members ($107 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Tai Chi Classes Scheduled

Introduction to Tai Chi – For people new to Tai Chi or those who have not practiced in years. A simple 10-step Taiji form introduces students to the basic postures appearing in many Tai Chi forms. Attention will be given to relaxation, basic alignment and how to move safely. Class is on Tuesdays, Jan 10-March 14, from 6:30-7:30 pm.

Advanced Tai Chi (Forms, Weapons & San Shou) – After learning the 10-step form in the Intro class, participants will take the postures and learn to integrate them with new moves. Sword and other weapon forms are gradually introduced and integrated with additional hand forms. Class is on Tuesdays, Jan 10-March 14from 7:30-8:30 pm.

All classes will be held at the Rheems Elementary School Gym (130 Alida Street, Rheems) Fee is $95 for GEARS members ($102 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Spin & Sculpt

Want to burn 400-600 calories, improve your cardiovascular fitness, increase muscle tone and have fun exercising without impacting your joints? Try this 45 minute indoor cycling class combined with 15 minutes of toning/core. Participants will climb hills, hit jumps and ride through valleys! You will be addicted to this major calorie burning class in no time! Don’t forget your workout towel and water! All fitness levels are welcome. Ages 16+. Class is on Tuesdays & Thursdays, Jan 10-March 2, from 6:45=7:45 pm in the GEARS Recreation Room #1 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $75 for GEARS members $82 (non-members). To register or for more information on any of these classes, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Spring Coed Softball League

GEARS is accepting team registration for its Spring Coed Slow-Pitch Softball League. Registration deadline is Wednesday, May 3. League play will be Sunday-Friday evenings, May 15-Mid August from 6:30-9:30 pm. Each team will play a 10-game schedule with playoffs. Team entry fee is $350/team. Interested teams can go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call the GEARS office at 367-0355.

Coed Sixes Volleyball League

GEARS is accepting teams for its Winter 2017 Coed Sixes Volleyball League scheduled to begin Monday, February 13 and conclude in mid April. Teams interested in playing in this league should submit a team roster and registration fee no later than Friday, February 3 to be included in the league schedule. Games will be on Mondays, between 6:30-9:30 pm at the Daubert Gym, GEARS Community Center Gym and Elizabethtown Area Middle School Gym. The league is a 10-match season with playoffs. Minimum 6/maximum 15 player roster. Teams must have 2 females on the court at all times. League fee is $200 per team. For additional information go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call Doug Knauss at 367-0355.