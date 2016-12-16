December 16, 2016- To help brighten the holidays for families in need, the Bear Creek School recently held its annual Holiday Giving Tree program. As part of this annual tradition, the school’s faculty, staff and students as well as community members purchased suggested gifts for families who could use the help this season of giving. In total, the program brought holiday cheer to 54 families from the Elizabethtown community.

Coupled with the school’s Giving Tree, a food collection was also held before the holiday break gathering 1,334 items this year. The food collection will benefit local families in need. Prior to the holiday break, Bear Creek School students joined the school counselors to assemble the gifts and food items for distribution. One of the District’s goals is to foster a sense of altruism. Participation in altruistic activities empowers students to give back to their community and build the foundations to become productive, adult citizens.

The programs were coordinated by Bear Creek’s school’s counseling office (Tamara Miller and Dann Poukish) with assistance from the PTO. In addition to the generosity of the school family, several community organizations supported the initiative including the Department of Corrections, St. Peter’s Church, Elizabethtown Brethern in Christ Church and Northwest Regional Police Department. The program helped to foster a sense of community for the students and make the holidays better for local families in need.

According to Dr. Annette Spagnolo, school principal, the spirit of giving is alive and well at Bear Creek. “Each year, I am always humbled by the generosity our Bear Creek families show to one another,” said Spagnolo. “We could never do this project without the help of our PTO members, school counselors, families, teachers and community partners.”

Photo caption: Bear Creek School counselors and students assemble gift bags for distribution to families in need. Pictured (L-R) Aiden Hernandez, Dann Poukish, Jordan DiRisio, Jordan Witman, Tamara Miller, and Jackson Carter.