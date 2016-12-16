December 16, 2016- Elizabethtown Area High School students in the artistic crafts and fibers class made t-shirts based on classic children’s book such as Curious George, The Cat in the Hat, and The Hungry Monster and presented the t-shirts to second graders from Bainbridge Elementary School. As part of the program, each high school student was paired with an elementary student to read the book his or her t-shirt was based on.

To design their t-shirts, the art students studied the illustrations in the children’s books, analyzing not only the arrangement of the individual illustrations but also the layout of the whole book as it enhanced the written text. Each student’s t-shirt design emphasized the main theme in the book.

To help the students prepare for their designs, the students experimented on silk and cotton to find how dye and paint can be used to create successful pieces of art. The final t-shirts were made using standard fabric markers.

Photo caption: Second graders from Bainbridge Elementary School proudly wear their new children’s book tshirt while the artists that designed the shirts accompany them