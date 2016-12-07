Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, December 15: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Music w/Rick Kilby, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: a special lunch is planned.

Friday, December 16: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:15am Craft Corner, 10am Bible Study, 11am Town Meeting, 5pm TGIF Party. Lunch will be: chili mac, salad, applesauce.

Monday, December 19: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf and Bean Bags, 10:30am Bingo, 12:30pm Pinochle. Lunch will be: hot roast beef sandwich, potatoes, mixed vegetable, cookie.

Tuesday, December 20: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:15am Nutrition w/Donna, 1pm Christmas Riddles. Lunch will be: pasta w/meatballs, salad, peaches.

Wednesday, December 21: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Medication Take Back and Wii Bowling, 11:00am Checkers/Connect Four, 1pm Central Penn Food Bank pick up and Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: turkey w/gravy, stuffing, carrots, applesauce.