January 30, 2017- Fifteen students from Elizabethtown Area High School performed at the 2017 Lancaster Lebanon Music Educators Association (LLMEA) All County Band Festival. The concert was held at Cocalico High School under the direction of Dr. M. Gregory Martin, Associate Director of Band at West Chester University (wind ensemble) and Chief Warrant Officer Don Carlson of the 29th Division Band, Virginia National Guard (symphonic band) Performing in the band as part of the wind ensemble were Kaitlyn Babinchak – Piccolo, Jared Wolf – Alto Saxophone, Carissa Warren – French Horn, Kyra Buettner – French Horn, Ryan Kruft – Euphonium, [Read more...]

EAHS students win at local SkillsUSA competition

by by Troy Portser January 31, 2017- A team of students from Elizabethtown Area High School placed first in the Health Care Program category of the Lancaster County Career and Technical Center’s Skills USA State Competition. The award-winning students are seniors Emma Leaman, Mallory Gish, Morgan Walters, and Jacey Kauffman. Based on their standing at the local level, the team qualified to take part ...[more]

Attention high school students: Governor’s School for Global and International Studies

by by Mike Schwartz PITTSBURGH—High school students across Pennsylvania have the opportunity to apply to the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for Global and International Studies—a free, four-week program at the University of Pittsburgh that introduces young people to the study of international affairs. Applications may be submitted to the Global Studies Center, University of Pittsburgh, 4100 Wesley W. Posvar Hall Pittsburgh, PA 15260 and postmarked ...[more]

GEARS News January 30

by by Mike Schwartz Intro to Facebook & Social Media This course will get you started with using Facebook an dother social media tools. Topics include creating an account, adjusting privacy setting, adding friends and using pictures. We will cover some basic do’s and don’t’s. This course is designed for the beginner. A valid email account is required to sign up for an account. ...[more]

Conewago Rod and Gun Club offers basic pistol course

by by Mike Schwartz The Conewago Rod and Gun Club will conduct a Basic Pistol Course on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the organization’s clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road Elizabethtown. The Basic Pistol Course is designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and ...[more]

Senior Center activities week of February 2

by by Mike Schwartz Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of ...[more]

GEARS News January 23

by by Mike Schwartz Acro/Ballet Class A creative movement class that incorporates techniques of ballet and gymnastics. Acrobatics teaches flexibility, balance, strength, muscle control, discipline & concentration. This class will focus on fundamental acrobatic technique. Students will learn such things as handstands, cartwheels, back bends, walkovers, and flexibility. This class is great for students looking to enhance their agility, flexibility, & strength. Class is on ...[more]