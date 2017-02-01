Lead Article
EAHS Students Perform at All-County Music Festival by Troy Portser
January 30, 2017- Fifteen students from Elizabethtown Area High School performed at the 2017 Lancaster Lebanon Music Educators Association (LLMEA) All County Band Festival. The concert was held at Cocalico High School under the direction of Dr. M. Gregory Martin, Associate Director of Band at West Chester University (wind ensemble) and Chief Warrant Officer Don Carlson of the 29th Division Band, Virginia National Guard (symphonic band) Performing in the band as part of the wind ensemble were Kaitlyn Babinchak – Piccolo, Jared Wolf – Alto Saxophone, Carissa Warren – French Horn, Kyra Buettner – French Horn, Ryan Kruft – Euphonium,[Read more...][continue reading...]
by Troy Portser
January 31, 2017- A team of students from Elizabethtown Area High School placed first in the Health Care Program category of the Lancaster County Career and Technical Center’s Skills USA State Competition. The award-winning students are seniors Emma Leaman, Mallory Gish, Morgan Walters, and Jacey Kauffman. Based on their standing at the local level, the team qualified to take part ...[more]
by Mike Schwartz
PITTSBURGH—High school students across Pennsylvania have the opportunity to apply to the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for Global and International Studies—a free, four-week program at the University of Pittsburgh that introduces young people to the study of international affairs. Applications may be submitted to the Global Studies Center, University of Pittsburgh, 4100 Wesley W. Posvar Hall Pittsburgh, PA 15260 and postmarked ...[more]
by Mike Schwartz
Intro to Facebook & Social Media This course will get you started with using Facebook an dother social media tools. Topics include creating an account, adjusting privacy setting, adding friends and using pictures. We will cover some basic do’s and don’t’s. This course is designed for the beginner. A valid email account is required to sign up for an account. ...[more]
by Mike Schwartz
The Conewago Rod and Gun Club will conduct a Basic Pistol Course on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the organization’s clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road Elizabethtown. The Basic Pistol Course is designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and ...[more]
by Mike Schwartz
Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of ...[more]
by Dan Robrish
The Elizabethtown Advocate is sold for 50 cents from vending racks at these places: In front of the Advocate office (9 S. Market St., across from the public library) In front of the Elizabethtown post office At the Elizabethtown train station In front of American Legion Post 329, 240 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown In front of the Bainbridge Inn, 5 N. Front St., Bainbridge In front ...[more]
by Mike Schwartz
Acro/Ballet Class A creative movement class that incorporates techniques of ballet and gymnastics. Acrobatics teaches flexibility, balance, strength, muscle control, discipline & concentration. This class will focus on fundamental acrobatic technique. Students will learn such things as handstands, cartwheels, back bends, walkovers, and flexibility. This class is great for students looking to enhance their agility, flexibility, & strength. Class is on ...[more]
by Mike Schwartz
In association with the First Folio! The Book That Gave Us Shakespeare exhibit that took place this past November at Elizabethtown College, the College’s High Library and the Office of International Student Services offers a Shakespeare-inspired film festival featuring an international array of film adaptations. All films are free and take place at 7 p.m. in the College’s Gibble Auditorium. “Chimes ...[more]
by Mike Schwartz
Thursday, January 26: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Shuffleboard and Rings, 11am Town Meeting, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: turkey and swiss sandwich, cheesy broccoli soup, fresh fruit. Friday, January 27: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study, 11am Winter Fun Games, 5pm TGIF Party. Lunch will be: Pollock, potatoes, salad, peach crisp. Monday, January 30: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am ...[more]
by Mike Schwartz
This a rescheduled event. When Michele Norris took a break from co-hosting National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” in 2012, she spent considerable time traveling the country developing “The Race Card Project.” The initiative asked people to share thoughts on little black postcards as a means of starting a conversation about race. Norris quickly realized, however, that she didn’t need to give ...[more]