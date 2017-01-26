Cincinnati, OH – January 23, 2017 – ThermalTech Engineering is opening of a branch office in Elizabethtown, PA. It will provide local support to their clients located in the Northeast. Over the last seven years, ThermalTech has successfully delivered multiple projects to manufacturing companies in the area. Newly promoted Principal, Joel Westrup, relocated from Cincinnati to Elizabethtown to lead the new office. Founded in 1981, ThermalTech Engineering is a highly-specialized firm providing a comprehensive set of engineering and construction services for clients throughout North America. ThermalTech develops solutions for industrial/manufacturing facilities, utility systems, and environmental and energy conservation projects. Headquartered [Read more...]

GEARS News January 23

by by Mike Schwartz Acro/Ballet Class A creative movement class that incorporates techniques of ballet and gymnastics. Acrobatics teaches flexibility, balance, strength, muscle control, discipline & concentration. This class will focus on fundamental acrobatic technique. Students will learn such things as handstands, cartwheels, back bends, walkovers, and flexibility. This class is great for students looking to enhance their agility, flexibility, & strength. Class is on ...[more]

Final two Shakespeare films

by by Mike Schwartz In association with the First Folio! The Book That Gave Us Shakespeare exhibit that took place this past November at Elizabethtown College, the College’s High Library and the Office of International Student Services offers a Shakespeare-inspired film festival featuring an international array of film adaptations. All films are free and take place at 7 p.m. in the College’s Gibble Auditorium. “Chimes ...[more]

Senior Center activities week of January 19

by by Mike Schwartz Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of ...[more]

Elizabethtown College announces Martin Luther King Day events

by by Mike Schwartz Tuesday 1/17: Speaker: Rev. H. Dean Trulear, associate professor of applied theology, Howard University 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the KAV Rev. H. Dean Trulear, associate professor of applied theology, Howard University, was named a "Leading with Conviction Fellow" for 2017 by JustLeadership USA, the nation's premier institution for formerly incarcerated community leaders. Through his research and activism he has been named ...[more]

GEARS News January 9

by by Mike Schwartz Splash Bash Join GEARS for a “Splash Bash” at the Masonic Village Patton Pool on Friday, January 20, from 7:30-9:30 pm. The Splash Bash is open to all ages for $4 per person. Bring your swimsuit and a towel and join in the fun. Advance registration is not required. You may pay at the door. Call 367-0355 or go online ...[more]

Senior Center activities week of January 5

by by Mike Schwartz Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of ...[more]