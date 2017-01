A central Pennsylvania college has become the first in the nation to institute within classroom instant replay (WCIR). WCIR is a program to intercept harmful or biased speech (HBS) on campus and to help adjudicate violations concerning the proscription of such speech. HBS is defined as any speech that results in the perception by a student of material or emotional harm or any speech which the student deems marginalizes their moral, political or religious views. The aforementioned definition stands as the sole guideline in the adjudication of WCIR matters and no detailed protocols for the interpretation of harmful or biased [Read more...]

Senior Center activities week of January 19

by by Mike Schwartz Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of ...[more]

Elizabethtown College announces Martin Luther King Day events

by by Mike Schwartz Tuesday 1/17: Speaker: Rev. H. Dean Trulear, associate professor of applied theology, Howard University 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the KAV Rev. H. Dean Trulear, associate professor of applied theology, Howard University, was named a "Leading with Conviction Fellow" for 2017 by JustLeadership USA, the nation's premier institution for formerly incarcerated community leaders. Through his research and activism he has been named ...[more]

GEARS News January 9

by by Mike Schwartz Splash Bash Join GEARS for a “Splash Bash” at the Masonic Village Patton Pool on Friday, January 20, from 7:30-9:30 pm. The Splash Bash is open to all ages for $4 per person. Bring your swimsuit and a towel and join in the fun. Advance registration is not required. You may pay at the door. Call 367-0355 or go online ...[more]

In this week’s (January 5) Elizabethtown Advocate (Subscription Info Included)

Senior Center activities week of January 5

by by Mike Schwartz Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of ...[more]

Senior Center activities week of December 29

by by Mike Schwartz Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of ...[more]

GEARS News December 19

by by Mike Schwartz Zumba Gold A toned-down version of Zumba! A fun aerobics-type class, part dance and part fitness, based primarily on Latin American & International style music. Geared to the deconditioned person/beginner exerciser and the active older adult. For those that may be hesitant to go “full-out” for whatever reason, Zumba Gold is the way to go! Judy McMillen is a licensed Zumba ...[more]

EAHS December students of the month named

by by Mike Schwartz December 16, 2016- Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Madison Ebersole and Kent Taylor were named the Elizabethtown Rotary Club’s students of month for December. Ebersole and Taylor were honored for their high academic achievement and extensive involvement in school and community service activities. Ebersole is the daughter of Jeff and Nancy Ebersole of Elizabethtown. She is a member of the prestigious ...[more]

Giving Tree Program Supports Local Families

by by Troy Portser December 16, 2016- To help brighten the holidays for families in need, the Bear Creek School recently held its annual Holiday Giving Tree program. As part of this annual tradition, the school’s faculty, staff and students as well as community members purchased suggested gifts for families who could use the help this season of giving. In total, the program brought ...[more]