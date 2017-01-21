Front Page Image
    EAHS January students of the month named by

    January 20, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Sydney DePoto and Simon Munyan were named the Elizabethtown Rotary Club’s students of month for January. DePoto and Munyan were honored for their high academic achievement and extensive involvement in school and community service activities. DePoto is the daughter of Joe and Lori DePoto of Elizabethtown. She is a member of the prestigious National Honor Society. DePoto has also received several underclassmen awards including in the areas of Spanish, honors English, and Anatomy and Physiology. She is active in numerous school activities including student council, Mini-Thon (major events captain), and the girls’[Read more...]

Final two Shakespeare films
In association with the First Folio! The Book That Gave Us Shakespeare exhibit that took place this past November at Elizabethtown College, the College’s High Library and the Office of International Student Services offers a Shakespeare-inspired film festival featuring an international array of film adaptations.  All films are free and take place at 7 p.m. in the College’s Gibble Auditorium.   “Chimes ...[more]

Senior Center activities week of January 26
Thursday, January 26: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Shuffleboard and Rings, 11am Town Meeting, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: turkey and swiss sandwich, cheesy broccoli soup, fresh fruit. Friday, January 27: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study, 11am Winter Fun Games, 5pm TGIF Party. Lunch will be: Pollock, potatoes, salad, peach crisp. Monday, January 30: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am ...[more]

NPR’s Michele Norris at Elizabethtown College Feb. 28–Former ‘All Things Considered’ co-host discusses ‘Race Card Project’
This a rescheduled event. When Michele Norris took a break from co-hosting National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” in 2012, she spent considerable time traveling the country developing “The Race Card Project.” The initiative asked people to share thoughts on little black postcards as a means of starting a conversation about race. Norris quickly realized, however, that she didn’t need to give ...[more]

Senior Center activities week of January 19
Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center.  The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday.  Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984.  The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of ...[more]

Front Page Image Elizabethtown College announces Martin Luther King Day events
Tuesday 1/17: Speaker: Rev. H. Dean Trulear, associate professor of applied theology, Howard University 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the KAV Rev. H. Dean Trulear, associate professor of applied theology, Howard University, was named a "Leading with Conviction Fellow" for 2017 by JustLeadership USA, the nation's premier institution for formerly incarcerated community leaders. Through his research and activism he has been named ...[more]

GEARS News January 9
Splash Bash              Join GEARS for a “Splash Bash” at the Masonic Village Patton Pool on Friday, January 20, from 7:30-9:30 pm. The Splash Bash is open to all ages for $4 per person.  Bring your swimsuit and a towel and join in the fun.  Advance registration is not required. You may pay at the door. Call 367-0355 or go online ...[more]

Front Page Image In this week’s (January 5) Elizabethtown Advocate (Subscription Info Included)
The Elizabethtown Advocate is sold for 50 cents from vending racks at these places: In front of the Advocate office (9 S. Market St., across from the public library) In front of the Elizabethtown post office At the Elizabethtown train station In front of American Legion Post 329, 240 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown In front of the Bainbridge Inn, 5 N. Front St., Bainbridge In front ...[more]

Senior Center activities week of January 5
Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center.  The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday.  Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984.  The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of ...[more]

Senior Center activities week of December 29
Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center.  The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday.  Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984.  The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of ...[more]

GEARS News December 19
Zumba Gold A toned-down version of Zumba! A fun aerobics-type class, part dance and part fitness, based primarily on Latin American & International style music. Geared to the deconditioned person/beginner exerciser and the active older adult. For those that may be hesitant to go “full-out” for whatever reason, Zumba Gold is the way to go! Judy McMillen is a licensed Zumba ...[more]

