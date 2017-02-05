A Glimpse of Life in the Dawdihaus CLAIRE MARIE MENSACK Thursday, February 23, 7:30 p.m. Hoover 110 In collectivist cultures such as the Amish, aging family members often remain at home or near the main family dwelling in what is known as the Dawdihaus. The desire to move into the Dawdihaus and the assumption of greater household roles by the adult children is not a forced concept but one that is proliferated by a sense of yielding referred to as Gelassenheit. This talk, an assessment of the Dawdihaus experience from the perspective of the older family members and their [Read more...]

Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership announces the Home & Money Fair

by by Mike Schwartz Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership(LHOP) is announcing the Home & Money Fair. Join us on April 1st, at Bright Side Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA from 10am to 2pm. The Fair is a free, one-stop-shop event for anyone in our community to attend and learn about information/resources with regard to: Buying/or selling a home, renting a property, ...[more]

EAHS Announces Second Marking Period Honor Roll

by by Mike Schwartz February 2, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School principal Maura Hobson, assistant principal Robert Crick, and assistant principal Dr. Lyn Shaffer have announced the honor roll for the second marking period of the 2016-2017 school year. For students to achieve honor roll they are required to attain a minimum non-weighted grade point average (GPA) of 94% with no grade lower than ...[more]

EAMS students take part in local Band Fest

by by Troy Portser February 2, 2017- Nine Elizabethtown Area Middle School band students recently took part in the 2017 Lebanon Valley College Middle School band festival. The students, all seventh graders, were selected based on their teacher’s recommendation for demonstrating outstanding musicianship. The students were Allison Evans, flute; Samantha Ippolito, oboe; Julia Sikora, clarinet; Will Kreider, tenor sax; Bryan Murray, tenor sax; Madelyn Weeks, ...[more]

Elizabethtown Area Middle School students participate in Future City competition

by by Troy Portser February 2, 2017- Sixteen students from Elizabethtown Area Middle School recently took part in the 2017 Future City Competition in mid-January. This project-based learning program challenged students to imagine what a city should and could look like to make their future a better place. The Future City Competition was held at the state museum in Harrisburg and challenged the students to ...[more]

Senior Center activities week of February 9

by by Mike Schwartz Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of ...[more]

EAHS students win at local SkillsUSA competition

by by Troy Portser January 31, 2017- A team of students from Elizabethtown Area High School placed first in the Health Care Program category of the Lancaster County Career and Technical Center’s Skills USA State Competition. The award-winning students are seniors Emma Leaman, Mallory Gish, Morgan Walters, and Jacey Kauffman. Based on their standing at the local level, the team qualified to take part ...[more]

Attention high school students: Governor’s School for Global and International Studies

by by Mike Schwartz PITTSBURGH—High school students across Pennsylvania have the opportunity to apply to the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for Global and International Studies—a free, four-week program at the University of Pittsburgh that introduces young people to the study of international affairs. Applications may be submitted to the Global Studies Center, University of Pittsburgh, 4100 Wesley W. Posvar Hall Pittsburgh, PA 15260 and postmarked ...[more]

GEARS News January 30

by by Mike Schwartz Intro to Facebook & Social Media This course will get you started with using Facebook an dother social media tools. Topics include creating an account, adjusting privacy setting, adding friends and using pictures. We will cover some basic do’s and don’t’s. This course is designed for the beginner. A valid email account is required to sign up for an account. ...[more]

Conewago Rod and Gun Club offers basic pistol course

by by Mike Schwartz The Conewago Rod and Gun Club will conduct a Basic Pistol Course on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the organization’s clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road Elizabethtown. The Basic Pistol Course is designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and ...[more]